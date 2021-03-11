Dora G. Little, 74

Mar 11, 2021

Published March 12, 2021

EVERETT — Dora G. (Spinney) Little, a lifelong resident of Everett, passed away unexpectedly at Massachusetts General Hospital on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at age 74.

Dora was born in Everett on July 9, 1946, one of 10 children of the late Eldred Spinney and Gladys (Ryder) Spinney. She was raised in Everett where she graduated from Everett High School. Dora was married to Medford native John J. Little on October 11, 1971 and they settled in Everett to raise a family.

With longtime family connections to Nova Scotia, Dora had a strong pull and deep appreciation for Nova Scotia. Along with her 10 siblings, she took great joy in returning to her roots to visit family in Nova Scotia and enjoy the natural beauty of the land. At home in Everett, Dora enjoyed baking, especially her well-loved cakes that she made for nearly every family wedding. She was also a longtime collector of Annalee Dolls. A devout woman, Dora was a very active member of the Cliftondale Church of the Nazarene, and previously the Melrose Church of the Nazarene.

A caring and strong woman, Dora was the backbone of her family. With simple needs, she always put others first and was always thinking about her family. She was a loving and supportive wife, selfless mother, and very proud grandmother. She will be deeply missed, but always lovingly remembered.

Dora was the beloved wife of the late John J. Little with whom she shared 39 years of marriage. She was the devoted mother of John Jay Little of Claremont, NH, Richard E. Little of Everett, and the late Donna Dutton. She was the proud grandmother of Piper M. Little. She was the devoted sister of Florence Nickerson of Nova Scotia, Martha Marsch of Hudson, NH, and the late Ivan Spinney, Lawrence “Butch” Spinney, Edith Spinney, Harry Spinney, Joyce Clinton, Ernest Spinney, and Donald Spinney. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great nieces & nephews, and great-great nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends were invited to visiting hours at the Robinson Funeral Home, 809 Main St., Melrose on Monday, March 8 from 8:30-10:30am, before leaving in procession to the Cliftondale Church of the Nazarene, 60 Essex St., Saugus for her funeral service at 11 a.m. All attendees are respectfully asked to wear face coverings and maintain social distancing. Interment in Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, Peabody.

In honor of Dora’s granddaughter, Piper, please consider a donation to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, www.cff.org, 220 North Main St., #104, Natick, MA 01760. For directions, or online tribute visit RobinsonFuneralHome.com