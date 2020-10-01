Doris M. Sullivan, 86

Oct 1, 2020 by jkeating624

Published October 2, 2020

MELROSE — Doris M. (Arsenault) Sullivan, 86, passed away at her home in Melrose on Sept. 27, 2020.

Doris was born in Boston, raised in Chelsea, andgraduated from Our Lady of Assumption Grammar School and from Chelsea High School.

Doris and her late husband, Lawrence, a former Alderman in Chelsea, lived most of their lives in Chelsea before moving to Melrose 15 years ago. They loved to go camping in Exeter, N.H. and traveling to Aruba and Florida with their great group of friends. Doris also loved to go shopping with her girls.

She was the beloved wife of the late Lawrence Sullivan. Loving mother of Donna M. Keohane of Wakefield and her late husband Kevin, William H. Sullivan of Everett and Debra A. Sullivan of Melrose. Cherished grandmother of Ryan M. Keohane and his wife Lauren of Framingham and Christopher M. Keohane and his wife Christine of Melrose. Proud great-grandmother of Leo, Nolan and Giulia. Caring sister of the late Donald Arsenault. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends.

Due to COVID-19 visitation, the funeral Mass and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Doris’ name to Amedysis Foundation, c/o Compassionate Care Hospice, 800 West Cummings Park, Woburn, MA 01801. To leave an online message of condolence visit www.gatelyfh.com.