Dorothy Rich, 84

Feb 20, 2020 by jkeating624

Published February 21, 2020

MELROSE — Dorothy Anne (Hogan) Rich, 84, died at the Wingate at Haverhill Nursing Home, on February 11, 2020.

Dorothy was born in Boston on March 23, 1935 to the late Patrick and Margaret (Gordon) Hogan. She was raised in Dorchester until the age of 15 and then moved to Medford. Dorothy graduated from Medford High School and lived in Medford from 1950-1959, Everett for a couple of years, Stoneham from 1964-1980 and in Melrose since 1980. While living in Stoneham and raising her family Dorothy was also a longtime member of St. Patrick’s Church in Stoneham.

Mrs. Rich worked as an office clerk for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts in Boston and as an office manager for Digital in Woburn for many years. Mrs. Rich had quite the sweet tooth, loved music and dancing and was a very fun-spirited person. She loved spending time with her grandchildren; attending their sporting events, dance recitals and school events. She enjoyed her annual gathering with all her siblings during the holidays and had fond memories of her trip to Ireland to visit her heritage. In summertime she loved taking trips to Cape Cod and Ogunquit, Maine.

The Rich family thanks all the staff at Wingate at Haverhill and West River Hospice for the wonderful care given to Dorothy.

Mrs. Rich is the loving mother of Kevin D. Rich and his wife Gretchen of Melrose and Linda G. Kor and her husband Walter of North Reading. Cherished grandmother of Melissa, Colin and Ashley Kor and Callie and Darby Rich. Beloved sister of Mary Silva, Eleanor Zoffreo, Francis “Hank” Hogan, Elizabeth Lewis and the late Catherine Hogan, Margaret Josephine “Jo” McCarthy, James Hogan, Thomas Hogan, John Hogan, & Edward Hogan. Former wife of the late Frederick Rich. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Visitation was held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St. Melrose on Monday, February 17. Funeral procession from Gately Funeral Home was on Tuesday morning, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary’s Church, 9 Herbert St. Melrose. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery in Malden. Relatives and friends were respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Dorothy’s name to Alzheimer’s Research Association, 309 Waverley Oaks Rd, Waltham, MA 02452. To leave an online message of condolence please visit gatelyfh.com.