Dorothy T. McLaughlin, 59

Dec 10, 2020 by jkeating624

Published December 11, 2020

MELROSE — Dorothy T. “Dee” McLaughlin, 59, of Melrose, passed away on Nov. 8, 2020, at home after a brave battle with multiple myeloma.

She was born Dec. 9, 1960, in Boston. In 2001, Dee married Christine Haynes in Jamaica. Dee worked in many industries, most recently health insurance. Dee attended high school in Melrose and attended Bunker Hill Community College.

Dee is survived by Christine Haynes of Melrose, her loving wife of more than 20 years, her daughter Jessica Haynes of Nashua, N.H., and her son Matthew Barker and his partner Ashley Partridge of Sandown, N.H. She was the sister of Timothy McLaughlin of Melrose and Val Martinson and her husband Tim Martinson of Stoneham. Dee is also survived by her granddaughter Kennedy Barker and many beloved nieces and nephews. Dee was preceded in death by her parents, John McLaughlin and Martha (Wehler) McLaughlin, and brother John “Jack” McLaughlin.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society. We would like to extend a heartfelt thank you for the dedicated and compassionate care Dr. Sims of New Hampshire Oncology and Hematology of Hooksett, N.H., gave Dee for over three years. Thank you also to Dr. Davila, Agnes and Jessica, who provided exceptional care and friendship to Dee for over 20 years.

Arrangements were in the care of the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., Melrose. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit gatelyfh.com.