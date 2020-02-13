Douglas J. Kelso, 72

Feb 13, 2020 by jkeating624

Published February 14, 2020

NASHUA, N.H. — Douglas J. Kelso, 72, of Nashua, N.H., formerly of Melrose, Mass., passed away on February 8, 2020.

He was the son of the late William (Bill) Douglas Kelso and Gertrude Dorothy (Dolly) Kelso, brother of William F. Kelso and Patricia (Kelso) Kafker. Doug is survived by his son, Benjamin Kelso.

Born in Winchester, Mass., he graduated from Melrose High School in 1965. His fondest high school memories included drafting with Mr. Bloom and being the manager for Coach John Kilillea’s basketball team. He also enjoyed going to the old Boston Garden for basketball’s Tech Tourney and State Hockey Championship games.

Back in the day, he had a very large collection of Wonderland Dog Park racing programs and would often refer to them before heading off to the racetrack. He enjoyed all sports, but the six-time Super Bowl Champion Patriots were his favorite team.