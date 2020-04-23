Earl L. Richard, 99

Apr 23, 2020 by jkeating624

Published April 24, 2020

LYNNFIELD – Earl L. Richard, 99, a longtime resident of Lynnfield, passed away peacefully at Winchester Hospital on Sunday, March 29, 2020.

Earl was born in Melrose on February 8, 1921, son of the late Earl and Mary (Findlay) Richard.

At age 19, on October 30, 1940, Earl enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served during World War II as an Air Seaman, 2nd Class. He witnessed many battles and even survived the sinking of his ship, the U.S.S. Vincennes in the Pacific Ocean. After faithfully serving his country, he was honorably discharged on December 28, 1946. In October of 1949, he met and married the love of his life, Edith M. (Pope) with whom he shared 68 years of marriage. They resided in Lynnfield where they raised four children.

Earl worked most of his life for the New England Telephone Company, retiring in 1983. Actively involved in the community, Earl was a member of the Centre Congregational Church and the Historical Society in Lynnfield. A longtime Mason, Earl was also a member of the Aleppo Temple Shrine in Wilmington.

A gentle, wise, caring and strong man, Earl loved his family with his whole heart and soul. He was beloved by all who knew him. He will be deeply missed, but his genuine, kind spirit will continue through the lives of his children and grandchildren.

Earl was the beloved husband of Edith M. (Pope) Richard with whom he shared 68 years of marriage. Devoted father of Glenn E. Richard of Merrimack, N.H., Doreen G. DiFillippo and her husband David of Lynnfield, the late Steven T. Richard and his wife Karen Nascembeni of Lynnfield and the late Craig S. Richard. Cherished grandfather “Bumpa” of Derek Richard, Benjamin Richard, Shannon Fontaine, Danielle LaRoussi, Jason Richard, Jared Richard, Brian DiFillippo, Jessica DiFillippo and Kristen DiFillippo. Loving great-grandfather of Bailey, Melania, Alexander, Grace, Andrew, Olivia and Geneva.

Services for Earl will be announced in the future when all may gather to honor, remember and celebrate his life at the Centre Congregational Church, 5 Summer St., Lynnfield. Gifts may be made to Centre Congregational Church, 5 Summer St., Lynnfield MA 01940. Please offer your words of love and support online at RobinsonFuneralHome.com