Edna G. LaFarge, 89

Oct 8, 2020 by jkeating624

Published October 9, 2020

MELROSE — Edna G. (Duggan) LaFarge, 89, passed away peacefully on Oct. 1, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.

Edna was born and raised in Somerville, where she met and married her high school sweetheart, Leo. They moved to Malden and raised five daughters. Over the next 47 years of marriage, their family grew, adding 13 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren to their family tree. After her husband’s passing, Edna moved to Melrose, where she would spend her remaining years living independently. She was able to remain independent until a recent fall when her daughters were able to keep her in her home and provide around-the-clock care. They will cherish this time spent with her in her last days.

Edna was employed a a nurse’s aide for many years at the former Normandy House Nursing Home. She went on to become a home health aide with Intercity Homemakers. Toward the end of her career, she provided private in-home care for some wonderful people who considered her “like family.” She truly enjoyed taking care of the elderly and those in need.

Edna loved people. She always greeted anyone she met with a smile and a warm hello. She had good friends who remained close to her through the years. Her closest and most treasured friend, the late Camille Lane, with whom she raised her children in the same neighborhood, shared many fun trips, luncheons and memories. Edna loved to travel and loved trips to the casino. But her favorite time was attending a musical or live concert with her daughters, family or friends. Her love of music, live shows and a pretty wardrobe ensemble will remain a treasured gift she has passed down to her daughters.

After the tragic loss of her eldest daughter, Linda, in 2014, a high school classmate — the late Dominic Fucile — contacted her to offer his condolences. Dominic and Edna went on to have a loving relationship and shared a brief one-year courtship that brought Edna much joy and happiness in light of her recent loss. She was devastated after his passing just one year after they reconnected. She often talked of Dominic with a smile and sweet memory.

Edna will fondly be remembered by anyone who knew her as someone who saw only the good in people. Her resilient, upbeat and shining attitude is a gift she radiated any time she was near. She was incredibly proud of her daughters and grandkids and was their biggest cheerleader, always offering a sound piece of positive advice and support. May her generous and kind spirit live on in all who had the pleasure of knowing her.

Edna was predeceased by her beloved husband, Leo C. LaFarge, daughter Linda M. LaFarge and sister Marie Sullivan. She is survived by daughters Judy A. Sinclair and her loving companion James George of Peabody, Carol A. Ciacera and her husband Charles of Middleton, Patricia A. LaFarge of Melrose, Diane M. Alexander and her husband Glenn of Reading. Other survivors include grandchildren Frank Addonizio, Jason Palani, Kevin Sinclair, Matthew Croucher-Sinclair, Stephanie Sinclair, Angela Gusso, Nicole Ciardi, Felicia DiSalvatore, Anthony Ciacera, Christian Alexander, Elizabeth Alexander and Scott Alexander. Also among her grandchildren was the late Victoria Rose Alexander. She also had six great-grandchildren.

Gifts in her memory may be made to Care Dimensions, 75 Sylvan St., Suite B-102, Danvers, MA 01923; or Mystic Valley Elder Services, 300 Commercial St. #19, Malden, MA 02148. Funeral arrangements were by Robinson Funeral Home, Melrose. For online tributes, visit www.robinsonfuneralhome.com for visiting hours and more information.