Edna Mollins, 90

Mar 5, 2020 by jkeating624

Published March 6, 2020

MELROSE — Edna (Cassell) Mollins, 90, of Melrose passed away at home on Thursday, February 27, 2020 with her loving family at her side after a lengthy illness. She is the wife of the late Richard T. Mollins.

Edna was born in Malden May 31, 1929, daughter of the late David Cassell and Helen Cassell-Goodman. She was a resident of Melrose for most of her life.

Edna worked for the City of Melrose at Wyoming Cemetery as the Assistant to the Superintendant of the Cemetery. She previously worked in City Hall.

She enjoyed playing Bingo, cards and scratching scratch tickets. She enjoyed spending time with her family and having lunch with her sisters.

Edna is survived by her four children Richard T. Mollins Jr. and his wife Amy of Freedom, N.H., Robert M. Mollins and his wife Theresa of Quincy, David J. “Danny” Mollins of Melrose and Debra A. Campbell of York, Maine; her brother Donald Cassell of Fla. She is also survived by her cherished eight grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband and parents, Edna is predeceased by her sisters Arlene Arens, Helen “Lun” Walker, Margaret “Peggy” Berube, her grandson Eric Campbell and her son-in-law Robert Campbell.

Graveside services were Monday, March 2 in Wyoming Cemetery, Sylvan St. Melrose. Relatives and friends were respectfully invited to attend. To view obituary and sign online register book please visit www.gatelyfh.com.

The Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St. Melrose is assisting the family with arrangements.