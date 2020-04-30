Edward Beirod, 78

MELROSE — Edward “Eddie” Beirod, 78, longtime Melrose resident, passed away at Tufts Medical Center on Monday, April 6, 2020.

Eddie was born in Cambridge on August 28, 1941, one of three children of the late Oscar and Austra (nee Greese) Beirod. He grew up in Melrose graduating from Melrose High School in 1959. In his youth, Eddie enjoyed playing hockey, and was quite good at it.

Eddie worked in electronics engineering through the years and made numerous lifelong friends at his job. An affable person, Eddie always made you feel welcome.

Classic cars and sailing were two of Eddie’s favorite hobbies. He also enjoyed listening to classical music and spending time at Lake Winnipesaukee in New Hampshire.

Eddie will be dearly missed by his family and friends.

Eddie was the dear brother of Donna N. Eustace and her husband William of Methuen, and the late Diana Kovalski. Also survived by his niece Cheryl Gonzalez, and nephews Daniel and Dennis Eustace, and numerous cousins and other relatives.

In accordance with current public health regulations, a service to honor Eddie’s life will be held at a later date. Interment in the Gardens at Gethsemane Cemetery.

