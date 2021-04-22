Edward J. Wagner Jr., 58

Apr 22, 2021 by jkeating624

Published April 23, 2021

READING — Edward J. Wagner Jr., 58, of Reading and formerly of North Reading, died at his home on Friday, April 16, 2021 after a lengthy illness.

Born in Melrose on June 23, 1962, he was raised and attended public schools in North Reading. He graduated from the North East Tractor Trailer School. Ed was a truck driver and mechanic for J & M Fast Freight and also worked as a groundskeeper for the town of Lynnfield. He was a member of the North Reading Masonic Lodge for many years.

Ed had a love for adventure and loved being on his motorcycle. He was always helpful and he had a great sense of humor. He loved cookouts with his family, gardening, building things in his wood shop, long motorcycle rides in the mountains, camping, and especially spending time with his daughters and grandson.

Ed’s family members include his beloved wife Kathleen (O’Keefe) Wagner; his loving daughters, Jennifer Wagner and Kaitlyn Wagner; his mother, Barbara M. (Tilley) Webb and her late husbands, Charles Webb and Edward J. Wagner Sr.

His sister, Diane Greene and her husband John; his grandson, Robbie Larochelle; his stepsons, A.J. O’Keefe and Sean Davis; his stepsister, Patricia Meehan and her husband David; his nephew, Aaron Greene, and his nieces, Kristen Prioleau and Jaclyn Hollingsworth, also survive Ed.

His funeral will be private. Calling hours were held on Tuesday, April 20 from 4-8 p.m. at the Croswell Funeral Home, 19 Bow Street, North Reading. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery in North Reading. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his memory to the American Bladder Cancer Society. To send and read messages of condolences, visit www.croswellfuneralhome.com.