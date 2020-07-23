Edwin H. Vickery, 99

MELROSE — Edwin H. Vickery, 99, longtime Melrose resident, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 with his family by his side.

Edwin was born on December 4, 1920 in Boston. He moved to Melrose in 1924 growing up with the Harrington’s who became his family. He graduated from Melrose High School in 1938 and joined the United States Army Air Corps in 1942. He served with the 25th Bomb Squadron in the Pacific Theater of WWII. He was in an aircraft flying over the signing of the Japanese Instrument of Surrender on the USS Missouri on VJ Day. Upon his honorable discharge in 1945, Edwin returned to Melrose.

After the war, he met his beloved June, and they were married in 1951. They lived in Wakefield a short time before settling in Melrose to raise their family.

Edwin worked in construction, and was an incredibly hard worker, but his true love was his family. He was a loving husband and father. He loved June dearly, and was very involved in his children’s, grandchildren’s, and great-grandchildren’s lives. An active person, Edwin was passionate about ice skating , only stopping in his late eighties when he could no longer glide across the ice fast, as to Ed that was the only way to skate. He also enjoyed watching hockey and football.

He and June enjoyed traveling, they went to all kinds of places including, Seattle, Vancouver, Alaska and Colorado where he got to tour NORAD. He also went on trips to Italy and then Normandy, during the 71st anniversary celebrations of D-Day, with Stephen and Corrine. Locally, June and Edwin enjoyed spending time on the Maine Coast, Vermont, and New Hampshire. Another family favorite was “Sunday Afternoon Mystery Rides,” not knowing where they were going to end up, but wherever it was, it included a stop at an ice cream stand.

Edwin was a member of the Melrose VFW Post 2394. He was also a long time and proud member of Melrose Highlands Congregational Church.

Edwin’s warmth, vibrant personality, and kind heart will be missed by all who were fortunate enough to have known and loved him.

Edwin was the beloved husband of the late June (de Steuben) Vickery with whom he shared 54 years of marriage. Devoted father of Janice A. Queen of Tallahassee, Fla., Nancy A. D’Amato and her husband Joseph of Dracut, and Stephen E. Vickery and his wife Corrine Corso of Ayer. Loving grandfather of Benjamin and Megan Queen, Lindsay Vickery-Unigarro and her husband Juan, Heather and Matthew Vickery, Sarah and Brandon D’Amato, and step- grandfather of Alex Gardikiotis. Dear great-grandfather of Sofia, Mason, Jaxon, William, and step-great-grandfather of Christopher and Lucas.

Gifts in Edwin’s memory may be made to The Home for Little Wanderers, Attn: Development, 10 Guest St., Boston, MA. 02135, or the Pine Street Inn, Attn: Development Office, 444 Harrison Ave., Boston, MA. 02118.

Services for Edwin will be private at this time.

