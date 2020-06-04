Eileen Riordan, 101

Published June 5, 2020

MEDFORD — On May 29, 2020, in Medford, Eileen Mary (Callaghan) Riordan, 101, left this world. Born August 3, 1918 in Goutnalour, Co. Cork Ireland, she emigrated to the United States in 1948 with fiancé, Denis, who were later married in February 1950. Together they raised three children and, by daily word and example, instilled in them the importance of love, responsibility, friendship, charity and hard work.

Eileen was a faithful Catholic, devoted wife and mother, doting grandmother and loyal friend, who loved all creatures, great a small and had an amazing “green thumb.” She never completely lost her lilting Irish brogue, loved music and easily broke into song while working around the house or when prevailed upon by guests.

She is predeceased by husband Denis (2001) and youngest son Timothy (2015). She is survived by her daughter, Eileen Theresa Riordan, San Jose, Calif.; son and daughter-in-law, Daniel Joseph and Diane Riordan of Melrose; daughter-in-law Doris Riordan, Malden; six grandchildren: Conor, Lindsay, Tim, Danny, Norah and Huntar.

We do not mourn her passing but, instead, celebrate her life and the joy she brought to every person she touched.

