Elaine L. McDonald, 77

Jun 4, 2020 by jkeating624

Published June 5, 2020

MELROSE — Elaine L. (Donnelly) McDonald, 77, a longtime resident of Melrose, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 after a brave fight against lung disease.

Elaine was born in Somerville on July 28, 1942, daughter of the late John P. and Eva (Zec) Donnelly. Faced with the unexpected loss of both of her parents at a young age, Elaine persevered through life with a determined, but always kind and humble outlook. On October 22, 1966 she was married to Medford native, Eugene McDonald, and they settled in Melrose to raise two sons and a daughter. Elaine enjoyed her work for the United States Postal Service in the general mail sorting facility in Boston for over 35 years.

Elaine was a quietly strong, unassuming woman with a quick and surprising sense of humor. She was deeply proud of her home, and took meticulous care of every organized room. For many years, she enjoyed taking care of the yard, landscaping, and planting flowers. With a sharp, inquisitive mind, Elaine enjoyed reading especially mysteries and thrillers. She also had a soft spot for the classic murder mysteries on British TV. With her curious mind, she always wanted to know what was happening, and was interested in everything.

Most of all, Elaine was devoted to her family, and was a constant source of support for her children and grandchildren. Known affectionately as Nana, she cherished every moment spent with her grandchildren, and doted on her seven grandchildren with the generosity only grandmothers possess.

The family would like to express a deep gratitude to Elaine’s dearest neighbors who have provided so much support and kindness.

Elaine was the beloved wife of the late Eugene J. “Gene” McDonald with whom she shared nearly 50 years of marriage. Devoted mother of Jeffrey C. McDonald and his companion Laurie Frank of Melrose, Janine M. Howes and her husband Matthew of Charlotte, N.C., and Scott J. McDonald and his wife Kimberly of Wakefield. Cherished Nana of Connor, Rory, Sullivan Howes, and Ben, Jack, Stella and Nola McDonald. Also survived by many loving cousins and dear neighbors.

A funeral Mass in Elaine’s memory will be held privately for the immediate family at Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 1155 Main St., Wakefield. Interment at Lakeside Cemetery, Wakefield. Gifts in memory of Elaine may be made to Northeast Arc, 1 Southside Rd, Danvers, MA 01923 (ne-arc.org), or to Merrohawke, PO Box 235, Newburyport, MA 01950 (merrohawke.org). For online tribute or express your condolences please visit RobinsonFuneralHome.com