Elaine S. Zirpolo, 72

Published June 5, 2020

NATICK — Elaine S. (Burgess) Zirpolo, 72, formerly of Somerville, passed away at the Mary Ann Morse Healthcare Center in Natick on May 30, 2020.

Elaine was born in Blackpool, England and came to the Amercia at the age of 22. She resided in Somerville for over 45 years and worked as a clerk for a dry cleaning company for many years. Elaine enjoyed playing Bingo and listening to The Beatles.

She was the beloved wife of the late Paul M. Zirpolo. Loving mother of Kerry Zirpolo and her husband Joe Squires of Melrose and Erin Trigilio and her husband Eric of Boylston. Cherished grandmother of Max Squires and Mia and Aria Trigilio. Caring sister of Frank Sharp of Australia, Linda Bishop and her husband John, David Burgess and his wife Valerie, all of England and the late James Burgess. Also survived by nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Elaine’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association, 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. For obituary and to sign online condolence visit www.gatelyfh.com.