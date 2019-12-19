Elena L. Sullivan, 96

Dec 19, 2019

Published December 20, 2019

EVERETT — Elena L. (Campagna) Sullivan, 96, of Everett, formerly of Melrose, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 with her family by her side.

Born in the North End of Boston on April 25, 1923, Elena was one of six children of the late Vincenzino and Orsola (Ventola) Campagna. They resided in the North End until eventually moving to Somerville where she graduated from Somerville High School. While out dancing, she met and fell in love with her beloved Daniel P. Sullivan Sr. and they were married on April 15, 1948. They settled in Melrose to raise a family of three children. For many years, Elena enjoyed her work as a secretary for General Electric in Everett.

Elena enjoyed singing, walking around town with her girlfriends, and dancing throughout her life. She shared her love of dancing with husband Dan and they were frequent visitors of the Cocoanut Grove Club. Devoted to her faith, Elena was an active parishioner of Most Blessed Sacrament Church in Wakefield. She was an avid reader, often reading an entire book in a single day. She also loved traveling, especially yearly trips with her girlfriends, and special trips to Italy and Las Vegas.

Above all, her first love in life was her family. A warm and kind person, she took great pride in being a supportive wife, and caring mother. She never missed an event for one of her children. A great cook, she loved cooking and baking for family gatherings and was well known for her fantastic manicotti. She also enjoyed making hand-woven afghans for her entire family.

Elena will be deeply missed, but always lovingly remembered for her dedication to her faith and her deep love for her family.

Elena was the beloved wife of the late Daniel P. Sullivan Sr. with whom she shared 36 years of marriage. Loving mother of Paul V. Sullivan and his wife Mary of Melrose, Karen O’Connell and her husband Charles of Everett, and Daniel P. Sullivan, Jr. and his wife Kathleen of Stoneham. Dear sister of the late Anthony Campagna and his wife Louise, Joanne Fontano and her husband James, Vincent Campagna and his wife Arlene, Dorothy Ugieletto and her husband Anthony, and Arthur Campagna. Proud grandmother of Elana, Kim Elena, Eric, John, Alexander, and the late Danielle Sullivan. Loving great-grandmother of Tara, Nicholas, Madaline, Nicolas, and Emilia, and great-great-grandmother of Landon and Jameson. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends gathered in honor of Elena’s life during visiting hours at the Robinson Funeral Home, 809 Main St., Melrose on Sunday, Dec. 15 and again on Monday before leaving in procession to Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 1155 Main St., Wakefield for her funeral Mass. Interment was in Wyoming Cemetery, Melrose. Gifts in Elena’s memory may be made to Catholic Charities of Boston, 275 W. Broadway, Boston, MA 02127. For online tribute: RobinsonFuneralHome.com