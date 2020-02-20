Elinor E. Murphy, 83

Feb 20, 2020

Published February 21, 2020

DANVERS — Elinor E. (Shea) Murphy, 83, formerly of Melrose and Salem, N.H., died at the Kaplan Family Hospice House in Danvers on February 12, 2020.

Ellie was a cherished and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. Born in Charlestown, she grew up near Oak Grove in Malden, the fourth of six children to Francis and Helen Shea. She graduated from Malden High School in 1954 and worked for several years for the Boston Gas Company. She later spent more than twenty years in banking where she started with Metropolitan Bank and Trust (Melrose) and retired with Bank of America. Along with her husband, Paul, she raised her family of five children in Melrose and spent her later years in Salem, N.H.

Ellie valued family more than anything and was happiest when her home was filled with relatives and friends, especially during the holidays. She encouraged fun and laughter. Those who knew her will remember they always left with a smile after a visit with Ellie. They will also remember that she never hesitated to help a family member or friend in need. She enjoyed needlecraft and created quilts for many people. She also enjoyed playing cards on a weekly basis with friends. She will be missed dearly by her children, grandchildren, sister, and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.

Elinor was the beloved wife of 59 years to the late Paul R. Murphy. Loving mother of Helen Murphy Connors and her husband Timothy of Reading, Kathleen Connors and her late husband Francis of Reading, Patricia Murphy and her husband Michael Kavanagh of Methuen, Paul R. Murphy Jr. and his wife Michele of Melrose and Mark Murphy and his wife Jennifer of Saugus. Proud grandmother of Jason Connors and Grace Murphy, Tarynn and Andrew Connors, James and Luke Smith and Melanie Strain and Matt Kavanagh. Caring sister of Helen Comosa of Georgetown and the late Francis, James, Timothy and Kevin Shea. Also survived by five great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews and friends.

Visitation was held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St. Melrose on Tuesday, February 18. Funeral procession was from Gately Funeral Home on Wednesday morning, February 19, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 1155 Main St. Wakefield. Interment at Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. Relatives and friends were respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Elinor’s name to Care Dimensions & Kaplan Family Hospice House, 78 Liberty St., Danvers, MA 01923. To leave an online message of condolence please visit gatelyfh.com.