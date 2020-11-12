Elizabeth J. Ebrecht, 77

Nov 12, 2020 by jkeating624

Loved painting, dancing, trips to Maine

Published November 13, 2020

MELROSE — Elizabeth J. (Godfrey) Ebrecht. 77, died at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston on Nov. 8.

She was born in Boston on Nov. 28, 1942. She was raised in Boston, lived in Somerville for 10 years, Medford for a few years, and in Melrose since 1972.

Elizabeth was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend who enjoyed painting and dancing, was a longtime member of St. Mary’s Church and enjoyed taking trips to Ogunquit, Maine, with her family.

Mrs. Ebrecht was the beloved wife of the late Robert F. Ebrecht. Loving mother of Steve J Ebrecht of Melrose, Wayne D. Ebrecht and his wife Sharon of New Hampshire, and Kelly A. Belbin and her husband Whitney of New Hampshire. Caring sister of Dottie Ferguson of Arizona and the late Joseph Godfrey. Cherished grandmother of Randy, Jacqueline, Ashley, Luke, Kevin, Kenneth, Andrea, Robby and Chris. Proud great-grandmother of Emmett and Gavin.

Visitation will be held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., Melrose, on Friday, Nov. 13, from 10-11 a.m., followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment will be at Wyoming Cemetery in Melrose.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 272 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or at www.stjude.org.

To send a message of condolence, please visit www.gatelyfh.com.