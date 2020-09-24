Elizabeth M. Bowe, 57

WALPOLE — Elizabeth “Liz” Mary Bowe, 57, of Walpole, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at home, surrounded by her loving family.

She is survived by her husband of 30 years, James A. Moore and her four beloved children, Aidain E. Moore, Andie H. Moore, Ruairi A. Moore, and Devin E. Moore of Walpole. She also leaves behind her much-loved four-legged companion, Felix. Liz is also survived by her father, Jeffrey J. Bowe and his wife Marion, and her siblings Brian P. and wife Susan of Reading, Louisa M. Gray and husband Jay of Roswell, Ga., Kenneth R. and wife Lori of Jacksonville, Fla., Timothy M. and wife Elaine of Boston, Christopher T. and wife Laura of North Andover, and Gregory W. and husband Timothy Grobleski of Boston. She leaves behind siblings-in-law Vinette and Tina Bowe, both of North Andover, as well as Colman, Clinton, Vaughan, Wendy, Stephen and Rory Moore of Cork City, Ireland, in addition to many nieces and nephews on both sides of the family. Liz was predeceased by her mother, Elizabeth (Herlihy) Bowe and her brother, Jeffrey J. Bowe III.

Liz was born in 1962 in Cherry Hill, New Jersey as the youngest of eight children. The family moved to Melrose in 1966, where she was a member of the Melrose High School graduating class of 1980. She attended the University of New Hampshire, earning her B.A. in 1984 and took post-graduate classes at Harvard University. Liz married her husband, Jim, in 1990 and the couple traveled the world for a year, spending extended time in Australia before moving to Ireland in 1991. Liz graduated with her MBA in 1995 from Trinity College in Dublin (TCD), before relocating to the Boston area to have and raise their children.

An avid reader, Liz worked for many years as the Controller for Arthur T. Gregorian Oriental Rugs in Newton Lower Falls and was a volunteer treasurer for the Walpole Gridiron Boosters for a few years. Liz’s home was in Walpole for the last 20 years of her life, in a great neighborhood with great friends.

A small funeral service for immediate family will be held at Saint Patrick’s Parish in Stoneham. Due to current COVID restrictions, a memorial service will be held at a later date for a larger celebration of her life. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to your favorite charity. Please offer your words of love and support online at RobinsonFuneralHome.com