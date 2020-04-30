Elizabeth R. Lewis

Apr 30, 2020 by jkeating624

Published May 1, 2020

MELROSE — Elizabeth “Betty” R. (Hogan) Lewis passed away peacefully with her family by her side on April 20, 2020 after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer’s Disease.

Born in Boston on December 30, 1937, Betty was the 11th child of the late Patrick and Margaret (Gordon) Hogan. She was raised in Dorchester where she attended St. Peter’s Grammar School. After moving to Medford, Betty paid for her own education at Cardinal Cushing High School in South Boston.

At the age of 18, she began working for the New England Telephone & Telegraph Company. Betty retired from “Ma Bell” after more than 25 years of service as a Sales Consultant in the Business Marketing Department in Boston, receiving many awards for her outstanding sales and service to customers. She often ran over to St. Anthony Shrine on Arch Street to attend mass during her lunch break.

Betty instilled the importance of education into her children and set the example by pursuing a communications degree at Salem State College. Betty raised her family in Melrose, where she resided for more than 47 years. She was a longtime member of Incarnation and St. Mary’s Parishes. An avid reader, she was a familiar face at Melrose Public Library.

Betty was so very full of life and laughter. She shared her love of dance and music with all who knew her. Proud of her Irish descent, it was not uncommon to see her jig at family events. An active sports fan, Betty attended every parade celebration in Boston. Betty grew up loving the silver screen, which was evident in her enjoyment of plays, musicals, theatre, and movies.

A devoted Nana to Jack, Danny, and Ryan, she attended every academic, athletic, and social event in the front row. When she was in the presence of children, they naturally gravitated to her and she to them. Betty made friends far and wide and was always the life of the party. She enjoyed her many travels, with memorable trips to Ireland, Bermuda, Alaska, and Hawaii. Betty loved opening her home annually at Christmas and Easter time for wonderful and often raucous family gatherings. Betty’s kitchen was always the center of activity for conversation, a hot cup of tea, and goodies. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends on Cape Cod at the beach and at the Christmas Tree Shop.

Devoted mother of Mary Mannion and her husband Thomas of North Reading, Kathleen Leary and her husband Timothy of Danvers, Donald Lewis of Wakefield, and Nancy Lewis of Melrose. Cherished grandmother of John “Jack” and Daniel Mannion, and Ryan Hogan Leary. Beloved sister of Mary Silva, Eleanor Zoffreo, Francis “Hank” Hogan, and the late Catherine Hogan, Margaret Josephine “Jo” McCarthy, James Hogan, John Hogan, Thomas Hogan, Edward Hogan, and Dorothy Rich. Former wife of the late Donald F. Lewis.

A Catholic service and celebration of Betty’s life will be held in the future. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Betty’s name to the Alzheimer’s Research Association, 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452 or the St. Jude’s Research Hospital, PO Box 50, Memphis TN 38101-9929. To leave a message of condolence please visit gatelyfh.com.