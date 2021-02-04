Elsa Hannegan Quinn,

Feb 4, 2021

Loved spending time with family in Maine

Published February 5, 2021

MELROSE — Elsa Hannegan Quinn passed away on Jan. 31, 2021.

A lifelong Melrose resident and graduate of Melrose High School, Elsa was predeceased by her husband, John M. Quinn, on April 17, 2020; and by her son, Michael Thomas Quinn, on May 4, 2001.



She is survived by her children: Nancy of North Reading; Kevin of Kennebunkport, Maine; Patricia Gardella and her husband Tim of Marblehead; and her daughter-in-law Debora of Westford. She was the loving grandmother to Jake, Jennifer, Ryan, Timothy, Sasha and Lyla.



Elsa will be lovingly remembered by her many friends and family who share fond memories of shore dinners in Maine, listening to Frank Sinatra, and her famous Sunday roast beef suppers.



A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. The Gately Funeral Home of Melrose is handling the arrangements. To leave a message of condolence, visit gatelyfh.com.