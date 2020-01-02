Eugenia F. Phillips, 89

Jan 2, 2020 by jkeating624

Published January 3, 2020

NEWTON — Eugenia F. (Cannuli) Phillips, 89, of Newton, formerly of Melrose and Saugus, passed away peacefully in her sleep Sunday, December 22, 2019.

She was born November 24, 1930. Eugenia (Jean) was the youngest of four children born to Mary (D’Albora) Cannuli and Francis Cannuli. She was born and raised in Reading and graduated from Rosary Academy in Watertown. Following high school, Jean had a successful career as an office administrator before marrying and raising children.

Jean and her husband Jim were long time residents of Melrose. Jean was well known for her fudge and pizzelle cookies. She loved playing cards with her family and many friends. Jean was an avid poker player and enjoyed visiting the casinos in Conn.

Jean is predeceased by her beloved husband James M. Phillips with whom she shared 54 years of marriage. She is predeceased by her brother Domenic Cannuli of Reading, sister Carmella (Cannuli) Critchett of Reading, and sister Mary (Cannuli) Lentine of Florida. She was the loving mother of Andrea J. Ahearne of Wakefield and Mary N. Johnston and her husband Edward Johnston of Newton. Jean was the cherished grandmother of Matthew, Jack and Gregory. She also leaves behind many loving nieces and nephews.

Visitation for relatives and friends was held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 West Foster Street, Melrose on Saturday December 28. Burial was at Wyoming Cemetery in Melrose immediately following. In lieu of flowers, Jean has requested that donations be made to St. Jude’s Children Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis TN 38105. To leave an online message of condolence please visit gatelyfh.com.