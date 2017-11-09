Frances L. Leonard, 88

Published in the November 10, 2017 edition

MELROSE — Frances L. Leonard, 88, of Melrose died Sunday, October 29, 2017 at the Oostermans Rest Home in Wakefield.

Born in Arlington, New Jersey on August 23, 1929 she was the daughter of the late Eliot B. and Gladys (Lawrey) Leonard.

Frances was a graduate of Wakefield High School, Class of 1947. She went on to attend the Malden School of Business. She worked in the clerical department for General Electric in Everett and Lynn. Frances was also an extremely talented artist.

She is survived by her sister, Judith A. MacMillan of Melrose; her niece, Nancy Pica and her husband Gary of Melrose; her nephew, John MacMillan and his wife Kathleen of Wakefield; as well as several other nieces and nephews.

Arrangements in the care of the McDonald Funeral Home, Wakefield. Funeral services were private.

Interment will be in the family plot at Winnicunitt Cemetery in Norton.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Wakefield Scholarship Foundation Inc., c/o the Eliot B. and Gladys Leonard Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 321, Wakefield, MA, 01880.