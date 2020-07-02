Frank S. Smith, 84

MELROSE — Frank S. Smith, 84, a longtime resident of Melrose, passed away peacefully at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.

Born in Shelburne, Vermont, on July 12, 1935, Frank was the oldest of three children born to the late Rev. J. Lynwood Smith, Sr. and Jacqueline (Lanou) Smith. Raised and educated in Shelburne, Frank spent a year at Phillips Exeter Academy prior to receiving a Civil Engineering dual degree from Trinity College and Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. On June 23, 1962, he was married to Alice Whitcher and they settled in Melrose to raise their family.

Frank was a highly respected Civil Engineer for nearly 40 years at New England Electric System. He oversaw and passionately devoted his time and energy to various large and small engineering projects from power plant construction to relaying power internationally. Hard working and intelligent, Frank took pride in working closely with community stakeholders in his projects. After many dedicated and successful years, Frank took on the role of Special Engineer for New England Electric to oversee any challenging or unique projects. Frank retired in 1999 after spending his entire career with the company.

Frank was a highly curious, and passionate man who devoted maximum energy, thought and expertise to anything in which he was interested. He was a member of St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in Cambridge for many years where he served in nearly every capacity from Sr. Warden to Treasurer to Altar Server. Frank also established CommonCare Meals, an outreach ministry offering community meals twice a month for those in need. An expert cook, Frank developed the menu, organized volunteers, coordinated the cooking and shopping, and made a homemade dessert with real whipped cream to end every meal. Frank, with his boundless spirit, continued feeding those in need until just six weeks prior to his death.

Frank was constantly amazed and inspired by the world around him. He was a true student and lover of life. As an avid reader, he loved historical biographies, poetry, and had a great appreciation for the written word. He regularly looked around at nature, or advancing technology, and would openly wonder and appreciate the moment. Frank enthusiastically supported music and the arts, volunteered with the Melrose PTO and Farm Direct Coop, and attended as many sporting events, performances, and graduations for his children and grandchildren as possible. He also volunteered to assist in numerous leadership positions when a member of Trinity Episcopal Church in Melrose.

Most of all, Frank was whole-heartedly devoted to his family. He cherished the time they spent together in the Lake Champlain Islands where his family developed a close bond with the land. He loved being near the water, admiring the beauty of the lake, and quietly taking in the cool breezes. Frank held dear many Smith family camping trips with his siblings and their children throughout New England and New York.

A true family man, Frank loved hosting holidays and weekly Sunday dinners for which he expertly and lovingly prepared homecooked meals. Frank will be deeply missed, and affectionately remembered for his passion, dedication, integrity, and strong moral compass. He leaves a life fully explored and enjoyed, and his memory will carry on in the lives of his children and grandchildren.

Frank was the beloved husband of Alice (Whitcher) Smith with whom he shared 58 years of marriage. Devoted father of Rachel Smith and her companion, Sean Hughes, of Canton; Emily Smith-Sturr and her husband, Ted, of Melrose; Ben Smith and his wife, Bunny, of Colchester, Conn. and Matt Smith and his late wife, Sheila, of Shrewsbury. Dear brother of Judith Kinner and her husband, Linus, of Milton, Vt. and the late J. Lynwood “Woody” Smith, Jr. and his late wife, Linda. Cherished grandfather of Holly, Johanna, Charlotte, Isaac, Nicholas, Amanda, Thomas, Daniel, and Ryan. Also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Due to public health restrictions, services are private. A Celebration of Life will be announced in the future when all may gather to honor and remember Frank. In lieu of flowers, donations in Frank’s name can be made to St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, Cambridge, Mass. or Episcopal Relief and Development. For online tribute, or to express your condolences please visit RobinsonFuneralHome.com.