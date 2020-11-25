Frank W. Noel, 86

Nov 25, 2020 by jkeating624

Published November 27, 2020

BILLERICA — Frank W. “Uncle Frank” Noel, 86, passed away Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, peacefully at home following a brief illness, with his family members by his side.

A son of the late Arthur J. Noel and the late Nellie Summers Noel, Frank was raised by his late Uncle Ernie and grandmother (Ernest W. Noel and Lexi Morrison Noel) in Malden.

Frank was born on Sept. 28, 1934, in the family home. He was a hard worker from an early age, taking jobs shining shoes, delivering newspapers and working on cars. His greatest enjoyment as a child and teenager was his Pony Boy ice cream route, where he delivered and sold ice cream via cart and pony throughout Malden, Everett, Revere and Chelsea.

At the age of 18, Frank enlisted in the United States Navy, serving four years, with some of that time covering the Korean War years.

Leaving Malden High School early, he received his G.E.D. in Madison, Wis., while training with the U.S. Navy. As fate would have it, he was stationed at the U.S. Naval Yard (Charlestown), just a few miles from his home on the icebreaker U.S.S. Edisto, where his older brother AJ was already on board, soon to become his shipmate.

During his time in the Navy, he was part of Operation Deep Freeze, a mission to Antarctica where he spent almost four months and began his love of penguins. While at the South Pole, he was given a small lot of land called Penguin Patio, which he loved telling people about whenever he could. “I own land in Antarctica!” he would exclaim.

During his years in the Navy, he was able to see a lot of the world, including the Panama Canal; Lima, Peru; Reykjavik, Iceland; and his favorite place, Auckland, New Zealand. He loved the Navy, and although not a big football fan until later in his life, he always paid attention to the Army-Navy game results.

After his military service, he was given a nickel for expenses to get back home from his base in Charlestown. He kept it and walked home. Upon return, he immediately went back to work in construction, operating heavy equipment, including plowing city roads during the winter, but mostly favored the more demanding work with stone, brick and concrete.

After working for a few construction companies over a little more than a decade, he founded Frank Noel Masonry, which he owned and operated for over 40 years in the Greater Malden area. During that time, Frank never worked with a contract. Every job was agreed upon and completed with a handshake.

He was a former member of the First Lutheran Church of Malden.

Frank spent his free time traveling around the Boston area, visiting his large family and always helping others with their home improvement projects, except for a marquee trip to Alaska with his late wife June.

After retirement, Frank spent a handful of winters in the Sun Belt, traveling when he could to see his siblings. An experienced chess player and billiards player, Frank also enjoyed cribbage, jigsaw puzzles, bingo, bowling, horseshoes, browsing the flea markets and going to the horse tracks with his brother Law.

Not surprisingly, he was a devoted “Wheel of Fortune” and “Jeopardy!” watcher. He also developed a love of blackjack and craps, with regular trips to the casinos, including Las Vegas.

Following his first-ever in-person Patriots game and tailgate, several seasons back, Frank became a skilled “bags” or cornhole player, always looking forward to outdoor gatherings where he could challenge others to a friendly game. He became an avid walker, walking 3-4 miles every day, including even the week before his passing, with his favorite spots being Lynn Shore Drive and Breakheart Reservation.

Frank’s reliable red Ford pickup truck was always close. His long love of Fords even inspired his later love of NASCAR and Ford driver Joey Logano, the red and yellow No. 22 car that he cheered on most Sunday afternoons.

Frank was a true patriot. He was a former member of the Malden VFW and loved the American flag and what it stood for.

He is survived by his nephew John Noel Jr., dear friend Stephanie McArdle, his daughter Deborah Noel Richardson, son Frank Noel sister Elizabeth Noel Campbell Dickeson, brothers Arthur Noel, Lawrence Noel, George Noel, John Noel and Joseph Noel, six step-children with a special mention to Phillip Constantino, dozens of nieces and nephews with a special mention to Linda Gignac Warner, dozens of grandchildren and great-grandchildren and dozens of beloved in-laws, with special mention to Phyllis Constantino. He also was devoted to some who have passed.

He was also the husband of the late June Noel of Melrose, where they made their home for almost 35 years, and brother of the late Janet Noel Mooney and his beloved Evelyn Noel Gignac.

He will be missed by many friends he met along the way, including those over the past five-plus years playing cribbage several times a week, visiting various senior centers to play bocce or traveling on a senior billiard circuit within Middlesex County.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Mystic Valley Elder Services’ Meals on Wheels Program (300 Commercial St., No. 19, Malden, MA 02148) www.mves.org/donate-now/

Visiting hours will be held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., Melrose, on Friday, Nov. 27, from 9:15-10:15 a.m., followed by a graveside service at Puritan Lawn Cemetery, Lake Street, Peabody, at 11 a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. For directions and to sign online condolence, visit www.gatelyfh.com