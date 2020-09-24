Genevieve Y. DiCarlo, 97

Sep 24, 2020 by jkeating624

Published September 25, 2020

MELROSE — Genevieve Y. (Longo) DiCarlo, 97, of Melrose passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 16, 2020 at the High Pointe Hospice House.

Genevieve was born on April 14, 1923 in Boston, one of six children of the late Joseph and Rose (Camelia) Longo. From an early age, she loved and had a knack for patterns and figures. Like her mother and grandmother, she was an accomplished seamstress and would create and wear her own designs. After graduating from Melrose High School, she went to work as a bookkeeper first in Boston, then out of her home while her children were young, and later at Daniels LeSaffre Motors on Main Street in Melrose for more than 30 years, retiring at the age of 79.

Spending time with and taking care of loved ones was Genevieve’s priority in life. She was a devoted daughter, granddaughter, wife, mother, nana, sister, aunt, cousin and friend. She loved to cook, bake and decorate, always creating memorable holidays. She enjoyed gardening, reading mysteries, shopping, discussing politics, driving the back roads of New England, spending a week in Newport each summer with the girls, and jetting to the casino every now and then.

Lovingly known as “Gen,” she was the beloved wife of the late Alfred DiCarlo. Devoted mother of Alfred DiCarlo and his partner Michele Geary of Melrose, and Vivian Diamond and her husband Dennis of Lynn. Sister of the late Anthony Longo, Margaret Tierney, Anne DiCarlo, Beatrice Longo and Isabelle Adinolfi. Cherished grandmother of Jennifer DiCarlo of Boston, Jason Diamond and the late Justin Diamond. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends gathered in honor of Genevieve’s life for her funeral Mass at Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 1155 Main St., Wakefield, celebrated on Saturday, Sept. 19. Interment was at Wyoming Cemetery, Melrose. For online tribute or to send a message of support and love to the family, please visit RobinsonFuneralHome.com.