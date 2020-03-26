George G. MacLeod, 89

Published March 27, 2020

MELROSE — George Graham MacLeod “Graham,” 89, of Melrose, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family.

Graham had married his beloved wife Marian in the First Baptist Church of Everett on March 18, 1951. They had been married 67 years when he lost her in February, 2018. He is survived by his four children, Diane Cooper and Charles of Osprey, Fla., Doreen Johnson and Scott of Byfield, Daryl Graham MacLeod and Debbie (Field) of Melrose, and Darlene Walsh and Christopher of Salisbury. Also, his cherished grandchildren, Kyle Graham Johnson and Laura, Kelsey Kane and James, Meghan Sasso and Michael, and Meredith MacLeod. He adored his great-granddaughter Taylor Kane and was looking forward to the birth of a new great-grandson Graham Michael Sasso.

Graham was born in Melrose on August 23, 1930. He grew up on Spear Street with his predeceased siblings Aileen, Kenneth, Marilyn, Alan, and Margie. He is survived by his youngest brother Andrew MacLeod and wife Nancy of Arizona, who he had the pleasure of working with at Mobil Oil Corp. He was loved by many nieces and nephews, many friends at Mobil, Pleasant Lakes RV Resort, Bradenton, Fla., and residents of the Fuller House-Melrose.

Graham was an avid roller skater and had met his wife at the Revere Beach roller rink. Together they were involved in many sport’s activities. Graham grew up playing pond hockey. He enjoyed being a hockey dad, hockey coach, and grandfather, as well as, following his children’s and grandchildren’s many activities.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in George Graham MacLeod’s name to Care Dimensions, Kaplan Family Hospice House, 78 Liberty Street, Danvers, MA 01923.

Due to the new directive from the State of Massachusetts and the Massachusetts Funeral Director Association and all the current health concerns funeral services will be private.