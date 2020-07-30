Gerald J. Frazier, 92

Jul 30, 2020 by jkeating624

Published July 31, 2020

MELROSE — Gerald J. Frazier, 92, a resident of Melrose, passed away peacefully at Sunrise at Lynnfield, on Tuesday, July 21, 2020.

Gerald was born in Somerville on January 2, 1928, the last remaining of 10 children of the late Edward C. Frazier and Mary R. (Peers) Frazier. Raised and educated in Medford, Gerald served his country faithfully in the U.S. Navy during WWII. He was honorably discharged and forever remained proud of his service.

Gerald worked as an automobile mechanic for Ford Motor Co. for 20 years, and later worked as a gunsmith at his store on Main Street in Melrose, G.J. Frazier. In his free time, Jerry enjoyed fixing and tinkering with clocks of all sizes. He also was a flying enthusiast and enjoyed piloting small aircraft around New England.

Jerry was the beloved husband of Constance (King) Frazier, and the late Janet L. Frazier. Father of Kevin C. Frazier of Methuen, David Frazier of R.I., and the late Ronald P. Frazier. Stepfather of Cheryl F. King of Salem, N.H., Patricia H. Coscia of Melrose, Cindy Hickey of Haverhill, Donna O’Keefe of R.I., and Robin Morrell of Wakefield. Also survived by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Predeceased by five brothers and four sisters.

A graveside service was held at Holy Cross Cemetery, 175 Broadway, Malden on Saturday, July 25. Military honors were presented by the U.S. Navy. For online tribute, or to express your condolences please visit RobinsonFuneralHome.com