Glen L. Houghtaling, 89

Jun 4, 2020 by jkeating624

Published June 5, 2020

MALDEN — Glen L. Houghtaling, 89, a resident of Malden, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April, 18, 2020 at the Dexter House in Malden.

Glen was born in Fargo, North Dakota on January 1, 1931. He was raised and educated in Fargo, and entered the United States Navy at age 18. He served his country with loyalty and pride, and was honorably discharged as a Yeoman in 1953. Blessed as a craftsman, Glen was skilled with his hands, and could fix, repair, or construct just about anything. For over 30 years, Glen was a self-employed carpenter in the Boston area.

Glen was married and settled in Dorchester originally. With a strong work ethic, Glen took on various jobs to support his family while also working as a carpenter. Smart, and skilled, Glen faced every challenge with steadfast determination, and honest hard work.

Outside of work, Glen was happiest in the outdoors. Through every stage of life, including his late 70’s, Glen enjoyed snowmobiling, and traveled the country extensively camping. In his younger years, he spent many evenings camping in New England, enjoyed traveling to Seattle to see family, and took his family cross country in a self-made trailer. Later in life, he enjoyed square dancing with his dear companion Betty. Glen also was an avid reader who read daily.

Glen will be remembered for his strong moral values, loyalty, and his love of the outdoors.

Glen was the loving companion of Betty Boysen of Malden. Former husband of the late Anna Houghtaling, and the late Joan Houghtaling. Dear father of Carol Houghtaling of Dorchester, Mary Courtney and her husband Brian of Stoughton, Joan Mullane of Salisbury, Donald Houghtaling of Texas, Glen L. Houghtaling Jr. of N.H., and the late Beth Houghtaling, and Peter Houghtaling. Dear friend of Linda Perperian and her companion Richard D’Addario of Saugus. Also survived by many grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Services to honor and remember Glen’s life will be held privately. Interment in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Dorchester. To express condolences, please visit RobinsonFuneralHome.com