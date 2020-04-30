Harold J. Hayes, 85

Apr 30, 2020 by jkeating624

Published May 1, 2020

BEDFORD — Harold J. “Babe” Hayes, 85, died at the VA Hospital in Bedford on April 22, 2020 after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease, with family by his side. Babe was born in Charlestown on July 2, 1934 to the late Harold and Mary (Noonan) Hayes. He was raised in Charlestown and graduated from Don Bosco High School, Class of 1952.

After he graduated from high school, he enlisted in the Marine Corps and served his country with pride as a Sergeant during the Korean War from 1952 – 1955. Babe worked for the M.B.T.A. for 30 years, a member of Machinist Local 264. Babe raised his family in Malden and resided in Melrose when he retired.

Babe’s generosity of spirit left a mark on all of those whose paths he crossed. His selfless devotion to his children and grandchildren (and their friends) was limitless. He gave those he loved the gift of his time and attention. His neighbors will recall him as the guy who would snow-blow his driveway and then take care of the rest of the block as well. Babe never expected anything in return for his generosity or kindness. He simply did what he felt were the right things to do. Even toward the end of his life, when Alzheimer’s had taken from him his ability to recall those that loved him most, he remained a considerate, polite, and thankful patient to his caregivers at the Bedford Veteran’s Hospital This is the legacy of a good man.

Babe loved spending summers in Wolfeboro, N.H. with his family. He also enjoyed some winters in Naples, Florida. Fishing was one of his passions and he spent countless hours on Crescent Lake sharing that love with his children and grandchildren.

Harold was the beloved husband of 63 years to Patricia A. (Lynch) Hayes. Loving father of Carol O’Brien and her husband John of Malden, Denise Fitzgerald and Mark Fitzgerald of Andover, Jeanne McNiff and her husband James of Stoneham, the late William J. Hayes and his wife Denise of Paxton. Caring brother of Mary (Hayes) Littlewood of Malden and the late Kathleen (Hayes) Puopolo and Francis “Skippy” Hayes.

Papa leaves behind his 11 grandchildren who were his world . Michael O’Brien and wife Jennifer of Wakefield, Lauren Acevedo and husband Charlie Acevedo of Londonderry, N.H., Caitlin DeMartino and husband James of Wakefield, Shannon Fitzgerald of Andover, Alysia DeMartino and husband Joseph of North Andover. Ryan Hayes and wife Courtney of Worcester, Mark Fitzgerald (USMC) of Andover, Dylan McNiff Panzarella and Rachel of Clinton and Jessica, Michael amd Kayla McNiff of Stoneham.

Papa Babe leaves behind his 12 beautiful great-grandchildren, Abby and Ava O’Brien, Isabelle and Karlie Acevedo, Lilah and Duke DeMartino, Hailey, William and Violet DeMartino, Jameson Hayes, Meredith and Emilia Panzarella.

Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and friends.

We want to thank the staff from the Bedford VA for the exceptional and compassionate care that they gave to Babe. They went above and beyond while also supporting his family. We will forever be grateful.

Visitation and funeral are private due to COVID-19 restrictions. A celebration of Babe’s life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Harold’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association at https://act.alz.org/site/TR/Events/Tributes-AlzheimersChampions?pg=fund&fr_id=1060&pxfid=618261

Thank you to everyone for all your love and prayers during these years. Please send the family a message of condolence on this webpage @www.gatelyfh.com

Arrangements by Gately Funeral Home, Melrose.