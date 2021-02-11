Helen Crescenzo, 92

Feb 11, 2021 by jkeating624

Published February 12, 2021

MELROSE — Massachusetts resident, beloved wife and mother, Helen Ann Crescenzo, 92, passed away on Feb. 3, 2021.

Helen was born on Feb. 12, 1928 in East Boston to Gaetano and Concettina DeRocco. She was the sister to Patrick DeRocco of Melrose; and Christine Rinaldi of Saugus.

Helen was married to John Matthew Crescenzo. She is survived by her sons: John Crescenzo and his wife Paulette of Saugus; and Richard Crescenzo and his wife Diane of Malden. Her grandsons Guy, John, Nathan and Matthew also survive her. She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews as well as many great nieces and nephews.

As a young woman, Helen lived and worked as a seamstress in East Boston. One of Helen’s favorite past-times was candlepin bowling, where she met the love of her life, John, which was also one of his favorite past-times.

Helen and John married on May 25, 1952, and eventually purchased their home in Saugus, where they raised their two sons. Helen enjoyed raising her family while working together with her husband in the family-owned business. Family and friends were everything to her.

Helen and John enjoyed yearly vacations with family and friends in Wells Beach, Maine. Helen and John continued their passion for bowling for many years in league competition. They loved to spend time together. To Helen, her happiness was her family and friends.

Funeral home services are limited to immediate family.

All family and friends were invited to a Funeral Mass at the Incarnation Church on Upham Street in Melrose, on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. Interment took place in Wyoming Cemetery, Melrose.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Helen’s memory to the Perkins School of the Blind, 175 North Beacon St., Watertown, MA 02472, or to a charity of your choice.

Due to current circumstances, a celebration of life is planned for a later date to be announced when the environment for large gatherings is safe for all to attend. To leave an online message of condolence, visit gatelyfh.com.