Helen M. Woods, 94

Feb 11, 2021 by jkeating624

Published February 12, 2021

NORTH ANDOVER — Helen Mary Woods, 94, of North Andover and formerly of Wakefield and Melrose, died on Tuesday, February 2 at the Brightview Assisted Living in North Andover.

Born in Strasbourg, France on October 4, 1926, she was the daughter of the late Leslie and Mary (Fallon) Woods. Her father was in the US Diplomatic Corps.

She spent her first 13 years in Cork and Cobh, Ireland, returning to the US in 1939.

Helen was a graduate of Cambridge Rindge & Latin High School, Emerson College and had received her master’s degree from the University of New Hampshire. She was a Maryknoll Sister from 1948 until 1969 in Lima, Peru and Bolivia. Helen was a retired Spanish teacher for the Town of Saugus. She enjoyed music and reading and went to church every day, sometimes twice.

She was always in for a new adventure. She loved to travel with friends and family.

Helen was the sister of the late Mary Woods Carr, Charlotte May and Leslie Woods, Jr. She is survived by many nieces and nephews.

Her funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, February 8 in St. Florence Church, 47 Butler Ave., Wakefield at 10 a.m. followed by an interment at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Boston.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Maryknoll Sisters, P.O. Box 317, Maryknoll, NY 10545.

Arrangements are in the care of the McDonald Funeral Home in Wakefield.