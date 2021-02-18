Herb L. Faulconer Jr., 80

Feb 18, 2021 by jkeating624

Proud of his roots and devoted to his family

Published February 19, 2021

MELROSE — Herbert L. Faulconer Jr., a longtime Melrose resident, passed away peacefully at the Kaplan Family Hospice House on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at age 80.

He was born in Richmond, VA on July 12, 1940, one of three sons of the late Herbert L. Faulconer Sr., and Mary (Wehler) Faulconer. After his early childhood in Richmond, Herb and his family relocated to Charlestown, MA where he was raised with his three brothers. Before graduating from Dorchester High School, young Herb at the age of 16 earned his student pilot’s license while flying out of Revere Airport. He graduated from Dorchester High School, and met his future wife, Mary Ellen McDermott while working at HK Porter in Somerville. They were married on February 17, 1962 and settled in Melrose to raise a family of three children.

Herb worked as the office manager for Kendall Healthcare for over 20 years and later as the fleet manager for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts for 10 years.

As a young man, Herb served as an altar server at St Francis de Sales Parish in Charlestown and was a member of the Majestic Knights Drum Corps. Proud of his roots, Herb was a member of the Charlestown Knights of Columbus, and never forgot where he came from. A faith-filled man, Herb was a devout parishioner of Most Blessed Sacrament Church for almost his entire life.

Herb greatly enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He always enjoyed watching their youth sports games and attended many recitals with a smile. In the summer, Herb loved going to their cottage near Lake Winnipesaukee in Alton, NH, where he enjoyed golfing and fishing. Herb also enjoyed weekend trips to the Maine coast for lobster with Mary Ellen. An avid sports fan, he loved Boston sports, especially the Bruins.

Well-loved and humble, Herb devoted himself to his family and will be deeply and sorely missed. His quiet, easy going nature and sharp sense of humor will be lovingly remembered by his family and friends.

Herb was the beloved husband of Mary Ellen (McDermott) Faulconer, with whom he shared nearly 59 years of marriage. He was the devoted father of Herb Faulconer and his wife Debra of Nashua, NH, Kathy Connolly and her husband Larry of Tewksbury, and Robert Faulconer and his wife Alison of Groton. He was the dear brother of Robert Faulconer and his wife Deborah of Hyannisport, and Ken Faulconer and his wife Ellen of Kingston, NH. He was the cherished grandfather of Ryan, Kyle, Zachary, Matthew, Emily, and loving great-grandfather of Greyson.

Visiting hours were at Robinson Funeral Home, 809 Main St., Melrose on Monday, Feb. 15 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Herb’s funeral Mass was celebrated at Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 1155 Main St., Wakefield on Tuesday, Feb. 16 at 12 noon. Interment will be private.

If you wish, donations in his memory can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis TN 38105. For online tribute visit RobinsonFuneralHome.com