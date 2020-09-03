Herbert P. Gray, 99

Sep 3, 2020

Published September 4, 2020

MELROSE — Herbert P. Gray, 99, longtime Melrose resident, passed away on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at his home.

Born on July 22, 1921 in Pittsfield, N.H., Herbert is one of two children of the late Roscoe and Harriett (nee Paige) Gray. He grew up in Melrose and graduated from Melrose High School in 1939. He graduated from Amherst College in 1943 with a bachelor’s degree in economics. He served in the US Army Air Corps as a navigator in WWII being honorably discharged as a 2nd Lieutenant in 1945.

After the war, Herbert went to work for the Boston Five Cent Savings Bank and continued his education at the Graduate School of Banking at Rutgers graduating in 1952. In 1981, Herbert retired as an Assistant Vice President after 35 years of service for the bank.

A selfless and generous man, Herbert loved his wife and children. He was exceptionally active in their lives and was a great provider and great all-around dad and husband. If a family member or friend needed anything he would be there. You only had to ask once.

An active person, he played tennis, soccer, and basketball in school, and continued to play tennis throughout his life. Herbert was the first president of the Melrose Tennis Association. He also ran the Friday Eve Badminton group and was active on numerous softball and bowling teams. An avid outdoorsman, he loved to hike and was a member of the Appalachian Mountain Club. He would camp in the huts on the trail with his children. He took a trip to Colorado to do a seven-day river rafting trip with their son Don on the Colorado River. He was also active in the Boy Scouts serving in many capacities.

An excellent woodworker, Herbert enjoyed making all kinds of things, from display cabinets and bookcases to dollhouses complete with furniture to scale. He also enjoyed playing cards with his weekly poker buddies.

An incredible man with many interests, a generous heart, and great love for his family and friends, he will be sorely missed.

Herbert was the beloved husband of the late Priscilla E. (Sears) Gray with whom he shared 70 years of marriage. Devoted father of Richard D. Gray of Las Vegas, and Donald Gray of Mexico. Loving brother of the late Nancy Mulcahy. Proud grandfather of Daniel Gray, Karen Gray, and also survived by his great-grandchildren Sam Raymond and Jordan Davis Raymond.

Relatives and friends gathered in honor of Herbert’s life at the Robinson Funeral Home, 809 Main St., Melrose, on Tuesday, Sept. 1. Due to public health concerns, funeral services for Herbert were private at this time. Interment in Wyoming Cemetery, Melrose.

