Hilda E. Veronelli, 85

Nov 9, 2017 by jkeating624

Published in the November 10, 2017 edition

MELROSE — Hilda E. Veronelli, 85, a resident of Melrose, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 31, 2017, at Melrose-Wakefield Hospital.

Hilda was born at home in Somerville on November 17, 1931. She was raised in Somerville, graduated from Somerville High School, and lived in the same house she was born in for 50 years. A career woman, Hilda loved her job at Raytheon where she worked for 45 years editing and developing photography.

Hilda centered her life around her family and her faith. Family gatherings were frequent with Hilda cooking and serving as host for generations of the family. A faith filled woman, she was a longtime parishioner of St. Catherine of Genoa Church in Somerville before moving to Melrose and Most Blessed Sacrament Parish of Wakefield. She loved knitting sweaters or baby hats for church fairs, and monthly trips to Foxwoods with other parishioners and her sister Mary.

Independent and strong, Hilda was a cosmopolitan woman who was ahead of her time. She traveled extensively with her sister Mary, always bringing a niece or nephew along to experience something new. She cherished time with her family, especially her nieces and nephews who she spoiled with vacations, weekend outings to Filene’s or Jordan Marsh, trips to Disney World, or expert guidance over a cup of coffee. Well respected, Hilda was role model in the family with sound advice, and perspective that only an aunt could provide. She taught her nieces and nephews the importance of family, and staying true to your values. She will be greatly missed, but always lovingly remembered.

Hilda was the cherished daughter of the late Celestina (Sartori) and Aristodemo Veronelli. Beloved sister of John H. Veronelli and his wife Patricia of Melrose, the late Mary A. Veronelli, and Aldo J. Veronelli and his wife Thelma. Devoted aunt of Robert Veronelli, Linda Belkner, William Veronelli, Cindy Regan, Nancy Dunn, Marianne Bolt, John Veronelli, Donna Veronelli, Andrew Veronelli, and Ann Marie Veronelli. Also survived by many grandnieces and grandnephews.

Relatives and friends gathered in honor of Hilda’s life during visiting hours at the Robinson Funeral Home, 809 Main St., Melrose on Sunday, Nov. 5, and again on Monday before leaving in procession to Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 1155 Main St., Wakefield for her funeral Mass. Interment at Wyoming Cemetery, Melrose. Gifts in remembrance of Hilda may be made to Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 11 Grove St., Wakefield, MA 01880. For directions or online tribute visit RobinsonFuneralHome.com