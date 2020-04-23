Ingeborg Burggraf, 80

Apr 23, 2020 by jkeating624

Published April 24, 2020

MELROSE — Ingeborg “Inge” Burggraf, 80, a longtime resident of Melrose, passed away peacefully at Care One in Wilmington on Tuesday, April 14, 2020.

Born on July 2, 1939, Inge was the daughter of the late Rosa Burggraf. Inge was raised in the small mountain village of Rohr, Austria where her lifelong appreciation for nature was instilled at a young age. After graduating from an arts and crafts school in Vienna, she immigrated to the United States in 1961. Inge settled in Melrose after marriage and worked in Boston repairing watches until her retirement.

An accomplished artist, Inge created art from objects found in nature. She most frequently used pressed flowers and birch bark to convey beauty in the simplest of natural forms. Through much of her art, Inge was able to preserve the beauty of nature, while not wasting anything and creating something anew. Inge was a member of the Reading Art Association and displayed art collections at various local art shows and at the Concord Art Museum.

A one of kind artist and person, Inge was also uniquely knowledgeable about rocks and minerals as well as birding. With her late husband, Dana Jewell, Inge had vast birding experience as a member of the Friends of the Fells, and the Brookline Bird Club. She was a well-respected mineral collector and donated many specimens to the Maine Mineral and Gem Museum.

Inge remained true to her Austrian heritage throughout her life. She held deeply her love of her homeland and especially enjoyed baking special Austrian cookies. Always gentle and soft-spoken, Inge will be remembered for the joy she found in children. She will be deeply missed, but always lovingly remembered.

Inge was the beloved wife of the late Dana M. Jewell. Caring stepmother of Brian Jewell and his wife Elizabeth of Marlborough. Step-grandmother of Kara Jewell and Derek Jewell both of Marlborough. Also survived by many friends, including dear friend Katie Barnes and her husband Randy of Melrose.

Services to honor Inge will be announced. Gifts in Inge’s memory may be made to the Friends of the Middlesex Fells, 235 W. Foster St., Melrose MA 02176, or online at www.friendsofthefells.org For online tribute or directions: RobinsonFuneralHome.com.