Isabella V. Tracy, 88

Jul 23, 2020 by jkeating624

Published July 24, 2020

MELROSE — Isabella V. (Lionetti) Tracy, 88, a longtime resident of Melrose, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 15, 2020.

Isabella was born on July 9, 1932 in Boston, daughter of the late Carmen and Teodora (Pierni) Lionetti. She was raised in Somerville where she graduated from Somerville High School, Class of 1949. Isabella worked at the Hostess Cupcake Factory for several years, and later worked as a home health aide. She was married to Joseph DeNitto, and, later in life, married Lawrence V. Tracy.

Isabella was a humble, family-oriented woman with simple needs. She enjoyed being together with family and friends around the holidays, celebrating birthdays with a lobster dinner with her sister, or baking her famous Pizzelle cookies. In her free time, she enjoyed socializing with her friends and neighbors at the Fuller House, or catching up on Hollywood news. A true Italian woman, she enjoyed baking, but most of all, her family and friends meant the world to her.

With a love for conversation, Isabella entertained her family with her sense of humor. She will be deeply missed by her family.

Isabella was the beloved wife of the late Lawrence V. Tracy and Joseph DeNitto. Cherished sister of Florence M. Lionetti of Niskayuna, N.Y., and the late Rose G. Noftle. Loving aunt of Lisa Hirtle and her husband Keith of S. Royalton, Vt., Stacy Randell-Shaheen and her husband Tom of Gloucester, Debra Rando of Fla., Michael Robillard of Georgetown, Karen Spinelli and her husband John of N.Y., and the late Mary Randell. Dear cousin of Helen Fontana and her husband Joseph of Saugus. Also survived by many cousins, grandnieces, a grandnephew, and her dear friend, Irene Derby of Melrose.

Relatives and friends were invited to gather in honor of Isabella’s life for visiting hours at the Robinson Funeral Home, 809 Main St., Melrose on Monday, July 20, before leaving in procession to Woodlawn Cemetery, 302 Elm St., Everett for her graveside service. Gifts in her memory may be made to a charity of your choice. For online tribute, or directions visit RobinsonFuneralHome.com