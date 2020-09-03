James J. Gorman, 50

Sep 3, 2020 by jkeating624

Published September 4, 2020

MELROSE — James J. Gorman, 50, of Melrose passed away on August 28, 2020.

Jimmy was born in Melrose in December 28, 1969 the second son of Fred and Claire Gorman. He was a graduate of Melrose High School Class of 1988.

After high school, Jimmy worked for a variety of different companies including Greenwood and Sons and most recently, D & R Paving.

Anyone who knew Jimmy, knew he loved life and had no regrets. He wasn’t shy and made friends wherever he went. Jimmy loved classic cars, trucks, and especially his “Green Hornet.” He loved to cook but was particular about what he ate—a red meat and potato guy he was.

Family was Jimmy’s priority. The birth of his son Timmy was one of his biggest accomplishments. Jimmy was so proud to be his dad, and always talking about Timmy with such love and admiration. Jimmy loved his parents, his brother, and all of his nieces and nephews.

Jimmy met the love of his life Carolyn and they spent the last five years as a happily married couple. They loved to vacation together to Aruba and North Conway, spending time at JJ’s with their friends, and hanging out together in their Beaumont home.

Jimmy was happiest with Carolyn by his side, Lewis on his lap, a cigar in his mouth, and a drink in his hands.

Jim was the beloved husband of Carolyn J. (Carr) Gorman. Loving father of Timothy Gorman, stepfather of Victoria Munday, both of Melrose and Daniel Munday of Colo. Devoted son of Frederick and Claire (Malenchini) Gorman of Melrose. Caring brother of Sean Gorman and his wife Lisa of Melrose. Uncle of Haley Gorman, Alyssa Gorman and Cameron Gorman, all of Melrose. Grandson of the late John and Claire Malenchini and the late Frederick and Ruth Gorman. Son-in-law of James and Janice Carr of Melrose. Also survived by nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Visiting hours were held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., Melrose on Wednesday, Sept. 2. A Mass of Christian Burial was held at St. Mary’s Church, 9 Herbert St., Melrose on Thursday, Sept. 3. Relatives and friends were respectfully invited to attend. Burial in Wyoming Cemetery, Melrose. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the charity of your choice. To sign online condolence visit www.gatelyfh.com.