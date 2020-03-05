James J. Langan, 5 months

BOSTON — James J. Langan entered into eternal life on Sunday, March 1, 2020. He was 5 months old.

James was born in Boston on October 7, 2019, the beloved son of William and Jennifer (DiPirro) Langan. He is the beloved grandson of Mary and James DiPirro, and Boston Firefighter Joseph Langan Jr. and his late wife Karen Langan. He is the beloved nephew of Boston Firefighter Patrick Langan and his wife Lauren, Phillip DiPirro, Kim Weafer and her partner PJ Hansen, and Erin Weafer. He is the beloved great-grandson of Raymond and Marie DiPirro, William and Brenda Modestino, the late William and Patricia Sullivan, and the late Joseph Sr. and Patsy Langan. He is also survived by his loving cousins Taylor, Brian, Karen, Alannah, and Patrick.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend James’ funeral on Saturday, March 7 at 9 a.m. from The Carr Funeral Home, 220 Bunker Hill St., Charlestown followed by his funeral Mass in St. Francis De Sales Church, 313 Bunker Hill St., Charlestown at 10 a.m. His burial will be at Holy Cross Cemetery in Malden. His visiting hours will be on Friday, March 6 from 4 to 8 p.m. in the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, kindly make a memorial donation in James’ name to the Boston Children’s Hospital Trust 401 Park Drive, Suite 602, Boston, MA 02215

