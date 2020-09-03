James J. Reilly III, 86

Sep 3, 2020 by jkeating624

Published September 4, 2020

MELROSE — James J. Reilly III, 86, of Melrose, passed away peacefully at the Melrose Wakefield Hospital on August 26, 2020.

Jim was born in Boston, raised in East Boston and a graduate of the Cotting School in Boston. He was a very religious man. He resided in Melrose and worked as a Product Inspector for the Polaroid Corporation for 32 years before his retirement in 1996. Jim also worked as a traveling magazine salesman for several years and sold Mary Kay Cosmetics for 12 years.

Jim loved traveling with the Single Life Group and also enjoyed traveling up and down the east coast for many years. He was very active with the animal rescue league, loved sports and was an accomplished painter.

Jim was the devoted son of the late James Jr. and Catherine (Fennell) Reilly of East Boston. Caring brother of Robert G. Reilly and his wife Annette of Saugus, uncle of Scott M. Reilly and his wife Lisa of Saugus, great uncle of Sophia and Scott Michael Reilly of Saugus, cousin of Jan Thomas and her husband Ken of Boxford, Suzanne Sagan and her husband Paul of Newtonville and the late Mary McKane and her late husband John. Also survived by other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Visiting hours were held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., Melrose on Thursday, September 3. A Mass of Christian Burial was held at St. Mary’s Church, 9 Herbert St., Melrose on Friday, September 4. Relatives and friends were respectfully invited to attend. Burial in Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. To sign online condolence visit www.gatelyfh.com.