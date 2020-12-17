James R. Aspen, 75

Dec 17, 2020 by jkeating624

Former Hilltop bartender loved to play trumpet

Published December 18, 2020

MELROSE — James Richard Aspen, 75, of Melrose, formerly of South Boston, died early Dec. 8, 2020, at the Tufts Medical Center in Boston.

He was born on Feb. 22, 1945, in Boston.

Jamie was employed for many years as a bartender at The Rusty Scupper and Houlihan’s, which were located in Boston, as well as The Hilltop Steakhouse in Saugus, Massachusetts.

Jamie was the beloved husband of the late Martha R. “Martie” (Henry) Aspen. Jamie was the loving father of James G. Aspen and Molly M. Aspen. Jamie was also survived by his sister and brother-in- law Patricia J. and Charles Fuller, as well as his nephews Jason and Michael Fuller.

Growing up in South Boston, Jamie spent a lot of his time at the beach and also could be frequently found playing handball and football with his friends and in his earlier years enjoyed playing the trumpet. He was also a huge fan of the New England Patriots and developed such a love for football that he watched every single Super Bowl since its inception. In his spare time, Jamie also liked going to the casino, watching musicals, attending concerts and sporting events, and also enjoyed taking vacations with his family to Walt Disney World.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Jamie’s name to the American Heart Assoc., 300 5th Ave., Waltham, MA 02451.

Due to the current health crisis, funeral services will be private.