Janice M. Helein

Feb 27, 2020 by jkeating624

Published February 28, 2020

MELROSE — Janice M. (Bontempo) Helein, of Melrose, passed away after a short but courageous battle with glioblastoma at the Kaplan Family Hospice House on February 21, 2020. Janice was the beloved wife of Alan P. Helein.

Janice was born in Everett to the late Michael and Lucy (Carino) Bontempo, was raised in Everett and was a proud graduate and active alumna of Everett High School. She was a resident of Melrose for 35 years. She graduated from Northeastern University and was a medical technician at Massachusetts General Hospital for several years. Janice managed the laboratory at Pediatricians Inc. in Winchester for the past 30 years. She was also a child advocate and dedicated her life to helping kids stay healthy and safe.

Janice was an amazing mother who taught her kids that kindness, generosity, and humanity were to be practiced daily and that the secret to life was finding joy in every moment. Janice enjoyed spending time with her family, especially summers at York Beach, Maine with her grandkids Zachary, Zane, Zoe, Gianna, Sophia and Sydney. She loved traveling and Saturdays at Panera with her sister friends. She was a gifted story teller, avid reader, epic shopper, and could complete the most complex crossword and sudoku puzzles… without cheating. Janice was always there with a kind word, a helping hand, or a charitable gesture to brighten someone’s day.

Loving mother of Alan P. Helein Jr. and Jessica of Las Vegas, Gina M. Palmer and Valerie Moschella of North Reading, Jennifer M. Tulipani and Robert of Wakefield and Jason M. Helein of Brooklyn. Cherished grandmother of Zachary, Zane, Zoe, Gianna, Sophia and Sydney. Caring sister of the late Rita Miller and her late husband Russell and the late Richard Bontempo and sister-in-law of Sharon King, Eddie and Linda Helein. Lifelong sister friend of Connie O’Connor, Janice Hickey, Rosey Gigante and the late Janice Davey as well as numerous other close friends, nieces and nephews.

Visitation was held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St. Melrose, on Thursday, February 27. Funeral procession from Gately Funeral Home on Friday morning, February 28 followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary’s Church, 9 Herbert St. Melrose. Interment at Wyoming Cemetery in Melrose. Relatives and friends were respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Janice’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To send a message of condolence please visit www.gatelyfh.com.