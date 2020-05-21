Jean Pandolfo, 86

May 22, 2020

PEABODY — Jean (Doyle) Pandolfo, 86, of Peabody, formerly of East Boston and Saugus passed away peacefully on May 15, 2020 at the Jeffrey and Susan Brudnick Center for Living.

Jean was the beloved wife of the late Nicholas Pandolfo with whom she shared 45 years of marriage.

She was born and raised in East Boston and a longtime resident of Saugus for 30 years. She loved her family, her Saugus home and neighbors and was always seen outside working in her yard and talking to the neighborhood children. She loved going out to lunch with her family and shopping at the mall.

Mrs. Pandolfo worked for many years as a file clerk in a Boston law firm until her retirement in 2002. She was an enthusiastic and dedicated worker and loved socializing with her coworkers. After retirement, she joined the Saugus Senior Center.

She was full of life and always had a smile on her face. She was loving and caring to everyone, always willing to offer a helping hand to anyone in need.

Jean’s family would like to thank the staff at the Brudnick Center for Living, Chelsea Jewish Hospice, and Legacy at Kaplan Estates for the care they provided to Jean throughout the years.

Jean was the loving mother of Jean Pandolfo of Melrose and Donna Pandolfo and her significant other Dennis of Danvers. Caring sister of Margaret Miller of Peabody and was also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Pandolfo was always ready to help others so, in lieu of flowers, please make a donation to those in need to a local food pantry or to those assisting others, i.e: local nurses, doctors and first responders or to the Alzheimer’s Association, 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452 or at alzheimers.org.

Due to the current health conditions visitation and the interment at Riverside Cemetery in Saugus will be private.