Jeanette Sarni

MELROSE — Jeanette (Vitalini) Sarni, of Melrose, passed away at home on August 8, 2020. Jeanette was born and raised in Rome, Italy and graduated from Maria Bambina Institute in Rome. She studied piano and went on to the Rome Conservatory of Music.

Jeanette came to America at the age of 21 and married her husband Jim in 1951. She resided in Miami Beach for three years and Melrose for over 60 years. Mrs. Sarni was a founding member of the Church of the Incarnation, former member of the Bellevue Golf Club, both in Melrose and Hyannis Yacht Club. Jeanette had a zest for living and enjoyed the company of her many Melrose friends. She loved to play tennis, bridge and summered in W. Yarmouth for over 50 years and spent winters in both Naples and Marco Island, Florida.

Jeanette was the beloved wife of James L. Sarni, Jr. Loving mother of Sandra J. Sarni-Garlow and her husband Kip of Winchester, Diana M. Sarni of Marblehead, Dr. James L. Sarni III of Wellesley and Kenneth D. Sarni and his wife Josie of Lynnfield. Cherished grandmother of Stephanie, Kimberly, Adriana, Douglas, Christopher, John, Kenneth, Jr., Olivia, Thomas, Luca and the late Jamie. Great-grandmother of Maia. Also survived by nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the Church of the Incarnation, 425 Upham St., Melrose on Friday, August 14 at 10 a.m. Interment in Wyoming Cemetery, Melrose. Due to the current health crisis, masks have to be worn in the church and at the cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN 38105. For directions and to sign online condolence visit www.gatelyfh.com.