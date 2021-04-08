Jo Ann Mayers

Apr 8, 2021 by jkeating624

Published April 9, 2021

MELROSE — Jo Ann (Hanson) Mayers died at Melrose-Wakefield Hospital on March 31, 2021. Jo Ann devoted many years as a Camp Fire Girl leader. Most of her girls are still together today.

She was a crossing guard for many years at the Winthrop School before becoming a labor and delivery nurse at Melrose-Wakefield Hospital. She helped deliver countless babies for nearly 40 years.

She was a faithful friend, wife and a supporting, loving grandmother. She was the beloved wife of the late Albert W. “Al” Mayers, Jr. Jo Ann was the loving mother of Brenda Mayers Walsh of Beverly; Albert W. Mayers, III and his wife Linda of Pine Brook, New Jersey; and Sandra McManus and her husband Dana of Danvers. She was also the cherished grandmother of Daniel, Alecia, Rachel, Sarah and the late Nicole, and the caring sister of James, Joyce and Betty. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews and friends.

Visitation was held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St. Melrose, on Monday, April 5. A Mass of Christian burial was held at the Incarnation Church, 425 Upham St., Melrose on Tuesday, April 6. Relatives and friends were respectfully invited to attend. Burial was private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jo Ann’s name to the Melrose High School Permeate Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 760695, Melrose, MA 02176. To send a message of condolence please visit www.gatelyfh.com.