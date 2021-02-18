Joanne M. Murphy

Feb 18, 2021 by jkeating624

Published February 19, 2021

MELROSE — Joanne M. Murphy passed away Monday, February 15 in the company of family at her home.

She was the loving wife of George Elliott for 64 years. She was the loving mother to the late Phillip Edward of Acton, Laura Jean of Peabody, Paul Vincent of Peabody, Ross Richard of Danvers, Julianne Marie of Lynn, Mark Elliott of Peabody, Robert John of Peabody, and Sean Glen Patrick of Andover. She was the caring mother-in-law to Mary Ellen Murphy of Action, Wendy Rikeman Murphy of Danvers and Mary Ellen Murphy of Andover. Doting grandmother to Ian, Erin, Emily, Kara, Benjamin, Meghan, and Jack. She is also survived by her brother Michael O’Brien of Ocala, FL, and was predeceased by her brothers, Edward O’Brien of Wakefield, MA, and John W. O’Brien of West Palm Beach, FL. She was also the caring aunt to many nieces and nephews.

Joanne was born in Melrose on March 20, 1935 to the late John E. O’Brien and Victoria (French); she was delivered by her future her father-in-law, Dr. George R. Murphy of Melrose. Joanne she raised in Melrose and graduated from St. Mary’s School in Melrose, St. Mary’s Academy, Melrose and St. Elizabeth’s Nursing School in Brighton.

She worked as a Registered Nurse for 35 years, starting at Melrose-Wakefield Hospital and continuing to Union Hospital in Lynn, reaching the position of Head Emergency Room Nurse and Head Nurse of ICU.

Along with international travel, her interests included reading countless novels. She also enjoyed watching British and other foreign based drama series and cooking shows, and planted and tended to her own garden at home.

Due to COVID 19 restrictions, visiting hours, funeral Mass at Our Lady of Assumption Church in Lynnfield and burial at Puritan Lawn Cemetery in Peabody will be by invitation only.

Arrangements at The Gately Funeral Home of Melrose. For obituary, directions or to send a message of condolence please visit www.gatelyfh.com