John A. Cerretani, 94

Jan 11, 2021 by jkeating624

WWII veteran helped found renowned grocery chain, gourmet shop

Published January 8, 2021

MELROSE — John A. Cerretani, 94, of Melrose, passed away of natural causes (not COVID-related) on Jan. 1, 2021.

He was the beloved husband of the late Marianna T. (Galvin) Cerretani for 55 years, as well as the loving father of Paul Cerretani and his wife Sara of Amesbury, Gerry Cerretani and his wife Lisa of Peabody, Tom Cerretani and his wife Donna of Melrose, Peter Cerretani and his wife Lynn of Salem, N.H., Kevin Cerretani and his wife Molly of Haymarket, Va., Mark Cerretani and his wife Kathy of New Smyrna Beach, Fla., Trish Bourne and her husband Jim of Tewksbury, Jeffrey Cerretani and his partner Tina Hogan of Melrose, and the late John “Jack”/“Chugga” Cerretani Jr. John had 23 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was also the caring brother of the late William, Ralph, Charlie, Richard, Orlando and James Cerretani and the late Fanny Miller and Ruth Piccarilli.

John attended Wakefield Public Schools, leaving early to help with his family’s business as his older brothers went off to World War II. He later proudly followed their footsteps and joined the Army in March of 1944 before being honorably discharged in June of 1946. John was awarded his honorary high school diploma in 2016 at the age of 90.

Setting the bar very high, Dad, along with several of his brothers, founded a grocery business in Melrose, initially called Richardson’s Market, located on East Foster Street. This later evolved into Cerretani’s Supermarket, located on Essex Street in Melrose. The Cerretani brothers later grew the grocery chain to five stores along with a gourmet shop.

Aside from his business, John was humbly committed to philanthropic efforts and helping others throughout his life. In 1974, John was named Man of the Year for Boys Towns of Italy. He was also President and Hall of Fame member of the New England Food Foundation, President of the Melrose Wrestling Boosters Club, member of the Melrose Chamber of Commerce, member of the Melrose Kiwanis, member and volunteer at Bread of Life of Melrose, and, as a lifelong Catholic and daily Mass attendee, was a member of Most Blessed Sacrament of Wakefield (Adult Acolyte) and St. Patrick Parish of Stoneham. John also founded the Scholarship Breakfast for Melrose High School’s General Scholarship Club.

John was a summertime resident of Pocasset for over 40 years and lived in Melrose for over 55 years. He was an avid golfer, passing his passion for the game to his children. He was a member of Bellevue Country Club of Melrose and Hillview Country Club (North Reading) and founding member of Pocasset Country Club. He attended the Masters golf tournament twice and was a multiyear volunteer of the PGA event at Salem Country Club. Dad had his only hole-in-one in 2006, jarring a 7-iron from 205 yards. He never missed a Trucchi Open to support multiple scholarships.

Papa proudly supported the passions of all his children, grandkids and great-grandkids, from academic endeavors, to sports, music and the arts. Dad would “occasionally” try his luck at the local casinos, particularly enjoying the buffet at Foxwoods. An avid follower of Boston sports, he held season tickets to the Bruins and Patriots and also held a special place in his heart for the Red Sox. He enjoyed the ups and down of “those bums”.

Lastly, as Papa would say: “Hello…Ga-Bye!”

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 1155 Main St., Wakefield on Friday, Jan. 8, at 11 a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Burial will be at Wyoming Cemetery in Melrose.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in John’s name to the N.E. Food Foundation, P.O. Box 960788, Boston, MA 02196-0788. For directions and to sign online condolence, visit www.gatelyfh.com