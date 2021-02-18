John M. Mahakian

Feb 18, 2021 by jkeating624

Published February 19, 2021

MELROSE — John M. Mahakian of Melrose died on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021 at the Lahey Clinic in Burlington, MA.

He was born to John and Hasmig Mahakian (Essegian) on May 23, 1931 in Chelsea, MA. John was predeceased by his wife and love of his life for 40 years Elaine Mahakian (MacCutcheon). John was also predeceased by his sisters, Rose Nickerson, Araxie Bagian, Agnes Sarmanian and step-son Stephen DiMinico. He is survived by his step-sons Jay DiMinico and his wife Debra, Mark DiMinico, Matthew DiMinico, grandchildren Alicia, Jason, Biannca , great grandchild Gianna, his brother Ira Mahakian and wife Diane, many nieces and nephews and his dear friend Harold Mindel.

John was a Navy veteran serving as a weatherman from 1951 to 1954. Three of those years in the Philippine Islands. After his service, John graduated from Northeastern University with a BS degree in Mechanical Engineering and became a heat transfer expert. He did work on many major projects at MIT and Harvard, including work on the Apollo rocket re-entry moon shield.

John was a huge fan of the Boston Celtics during their heyday and an even bigger fan of thoroughbred horse racing. Many enjoyable hours were spent at Suffolk Downs picking winners (& losers)! During his life and especially in retirement John devoted much time and effort to helping fight against any form of discrimination regarding race, color or creed. He was always there to try and help those in need. John will be missed, but certainly never forgotten.

Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Boston University Parting Gifts Program. For more information call BU School of Medicine at 617 358 2200.

