John S. McNamara, 57

Dec 3, 2020 by jkeating624

Published December 4, 2020

MELROSE — John S. McNamara, 57, passed away unexpectedly on Nov. 25, 2020.

He was born in Worcester on June 24, 1963, the son of Winifred (Power) McNamara and the late John T. McNamara. John was the loving husband for 28 years of Jeannie (Kang) McNamara. He was a wonderful father to his three children, Katherine McNamara, Ryan McNamara and Lauren McNamara. He is also survived by his sister Patricia McNamara and a niece Meghan, along with many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

John spent his formative years in Worcester and graduated from Burncoat High School with the Class of 1981. He continued his education at Bentley College and received his B.S. in Accounting with the Class of 1985. John was an active partner at the CPA firm of Hughes and Company, PC in Melrose for the last 35 years.

John and his wife Jeannie made their home in Wayland for nearly 30 years and raised their children there. The family loved to travel all over the world together, but especially enjoyed many summers on Martha’s Vineyard, where they made happy memories. John was an avid golfer, enjoyed his yearly trips to Myrtle Beach with his friends and was a lifelong fan of the Red Sox, Patriots, Celtics and Bruins. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends that he leaves behind.

Arrangements were handled by the John C. Bryant Funeral Home, 56 Pemberton Road (off Rt. 30), Wayland.

In lieu of flowers, his family kindly suggests that memorial gifts in John’s name may be sent to the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association 300 5th Avenue, Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451 or Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the Jimmy Fund, P.O. Box 849168 Boston, MA 02284-9168. To send a message of condolence, please visit www.johncbryantfuneralhome.com.