Joseph McCaughey

MELROSE — Joe McCaughey read his last Hemmings Motor News and Red Magazine (the Island story book) on February 19, 2021. A car enthusiast since before he could drive on the red clay roads of Prince Edward Island, Joe always had cars or trucks that were the envy of all, including a museum quality 1948 Ford. A Master Carpenter with expertise in fine woodworking, Joe showed off his skills by meticulously restoring and maintaining a stunning English Colonial family home for over 50 years.

Joe’s love and generosity to family knew no bounds whether it be bringing his parents and siblings their first TV on the Island, providing his entire family with cars, or using his carpentry skills to help others. He helped his kids build and remodel homes from NH to West Virginia. His most amazing talent was his memory and mind. Though he left PEI as a very young man he never lost his connection to the Island. He remembered every event from his youth vividly with dates and details.

Born in Fort Augustus, PEI to the late James and Mary (Garland) McCaughey, Joe married Mary Lou MacMillan of St. Andrews, PEI and in the 50’s left home to move to the States (MA), earning a living as a carpenter and raising a family of four. The speakers of heaven are bellowing Hank Williams, George Jones and Merle Haggard in tribute to Joe.

Joseph was the beloved husband of 65 years to Mary L. (MacMillan) McCaughey. He was the loving father of Jack McCaughey and his wife Sheri of NH, Bob McCaughey and his wife Lisa of Boxford, Mary Ann Wells an her husband Glen of Stoneham and the late Kevin W. McCaughey and his wife Elizabeth of Tyngsboro. He was the cherished grandfather of Melissa, Amanda, Katharine and Colin McCaughey, John Coleman and the late Xani Coleman. He was the caring brother of Elizabeth Aylward and her late husband Bill, Charles McCaughey and Anne Shea, John McCaughey and his late wife Helen, Carlotta Kelly and her husband Jack, Mary McCaughey and Wayne Burke and the late Vernon McCaughey and his wife Hildegard. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends.

Due to COVID 19 visitation, funeral Mass and cemetery service will be private. The funeral Mass will be live streamed on the Gately Funeral Home Facebook page starting at 10 a.m. on Friday.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the American Parkinson Disease Association, 72 E. Concord St., Boston, MA 02118 or @ www.apdaparkinson.org.

