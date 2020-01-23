Josephine G. Bulman, 75

Jan 23, 2020

Published January 24, 2020

STONEHAM — Josephine G. Bulman, 75, of Stoneham, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at her home.

Josephine was born on October 10, 1944 in Malden, one of six children of the late Francis E. and Evelyn H. (nee Grover) Joughin. She grew up in Malden and enjoyed playing with her brothers and sisters.

Josephine’s favorite place was home, and home was where her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchild were. She was exceptionally proud of all their accomplishments and was their biggest cheerleader. She also enjoyed fashion, design, and shopping. She kept up with the trends, and always looked her best whenever she stepped out of the house. Knitting was another favorite activity of Josephine, and she enjoyed making stockings for her friends and family,

The warmth and love Josephine had for her family will be deeply missed as will her sense of humor.

Josephine is the beloved wife of Robert F. Bulman with whom she shared 38 years of marriage. Devoted mother of Billy Harfst of Rhode Island, Gloria Ann Birchmore, Donna M. Richard, Mary Harfst all of Stoneham, Michael Harfst and his wife Margie of Maine, the late David Harfst Jr, and three children who died in infancy, Michael Harfst, Josephine Harfst, and Roy Harfst. Dear sister of Evelyn Fioretti of Westborough, the late Edward Joughin, Johnny Joughin, Maryann Merrill, and Margaret Grassi. Proud grandmother of Tammi Richard and her husband Colin Rose, Timothy Richard, Rachael Tenaglia, Billy Harfst Jr., Mandy Harfst, David Fish, John Fish, and great-grandson Camden Harfst.

Relatives and friends gathered in honor of Josephine's life for visiting hours at the Robinson Funeral Home, 809 Main St., Melrose on Thursday, Jan. 23 and her funeral service.